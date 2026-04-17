Kevin Diks Injury: Fit to play Sunday

Diks (groin) is fit and available for selection ahead of Sunday's game against Mainz, according to manager Eugen Polanski.

Diks is one of several players deemed fit by the coaching staff ahead of this game. He won't be missing any time, as he exited the 1-0 loss to RB Leipzig last Saturday due to the injury. As a regular starter on the defensive line, look for Diks to keep his place in the starting XI, but he shouldn't contribute in many areas outside of defensive-related stats.