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Kevin Diks Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Diks (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Wolfsburg.

Diks has been unable to pass his fitness assessment after manager Eugen Polanski confirmed the club had been managing his load in recent days following his substitution last match. The defender has been a regular fixture in the back line this season, and his absence leaves the coach short of options at the back, with Fabio Chiarodia expected to see a larger role until Diks returns to full fitness.

Kevin Diks
Mönchengladbach
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