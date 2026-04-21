Kevin Diks Injury: Subbed off injured Sunday

Diks was substituted off during Sunday's clash with Mainz with an apparent injury.

Diks was withdrawn in the 71st minute during the clash with Mainz, though the exact nature of the issue remains unclear at this stage. The timing is a concern given that he had only recently returned from the adductor injury that cut short his appearance in the last outing against Leipzig, having been passed fit ahead of Sunday's game. Should he be ruled out of the next fixture, Fabio Chiarodia is likely to step in and fill his place at center-back.