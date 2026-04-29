Kevin Diks Injury: Trains Wednesday

Diks (undisclosed) was in team training Wednesday, according to Thomas Grulke of Rheinische Post.

Diks looks to be ready to end his time out with an injury, as the defender has returned to team training. After only a match out, this is very positive news for the club and the defender. A return Sunday against Dortmund seems to be on the horizon, gaining back a center-back who has recorded 26 starts in 27 appearances.