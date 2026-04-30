Kevin Diks News: Fit again

Diks (undisclosed) is fit and an option for his club moving forward, according to manager Eugen Polanski. "Everyone else is basically available. That is very positive, but it also means the coaching staff is spoilt for choice."

Diks is no longer injured after he started to train again this week, with the defender now cleared for play. After only a single game out, this is major news for the club's defense, as he is a starter when fit. That said, expect him to earn that role back immediately, earning eight clean sheets in 27 appearances (26 starts) this season.