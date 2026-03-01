Kevin Diks News: Provides winner Saturday
Diks scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.
Diks scored the only goal of Saturday's match, a penalty in the 94th minute that he slotted past Frederik Ronnow. It was one of a season-high four shots he took in the match, and he also created one chance on the attack. He helped keep a clean sheet as well, recording for clearances, one interception and one tackle in his highly productive 90 minutes.
