Kevin Diks News: Provides winner Saturday

Diks scored the only goal of Saturday's match, a penalty in the 94th minute that he slotted past Frederik Ronnow. It was one of a season-high four shots he took in the match, and he also created one chance on the attack. He helped keep a clean sheet as well, recording for clearances, one interception and one tackle in his highly productive 90 minutes.