Kevin Diks News: Returns from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Diks is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.

Diks is back from his ban after a red card saw him out of a game, with the defender now eligible again. The defender has only missed one start all season when he is fit, likely to assume a starting role immediately after the ban.

Kevin Diks
Mönchengladbach
