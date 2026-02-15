Kevin Diks News: Returns from ban
Diks is no longer banned and is an option moving forward.
Diks is back from his ban after a red card saw him out of a game, with the defender now eligible again. The defender has only missed one start all season when he is fit, likely to assume a starting role immediately after the ban.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Diks See More
