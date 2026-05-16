Kevin Diks News: Scores in one sided win
Diks scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot and making four clearances during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.
Diks found the back of the net in the 81st minute scoring Gladbach's third goal. The center back ends the year with five goals across 30 league appearances while making 132 clearances and 43 tackles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Diks See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Diks See More