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Kevin Diks News: Scores in one sided win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Diks scored a goal with his lone shot while blocking a shot and making four clearances during Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Diks found the back of the net in the 81st minute scoring Gladbach's third goal. The center back ends the year with five goals across 30 league appearances while making 132 clearances and 43 tackles.

Kevin Diks
Mönchengladbach
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