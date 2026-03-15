Kevin Facundo Gutierrez News: Defensive impact versus Puebla

Gutierrez had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 0-0 draw against Puebla.

Gutierrez focused on defensive work, with most of his touches coming in his own half of the field during the draw. The offseason signing has now made two consecutive starts, tallying 75 accurate passes, 10 tackles and nine clearances over that period. However, he holds little attacking upside in his current position.