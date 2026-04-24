Kevin Injury: Begins individual training.

Kevin (foot) has started to train individually, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Kevin is doing individual work but will be out."

Kevin is not an option for the club yet as he continues to try to return from a foot injury, and remains a decent way away, as he has only started to train individually. This does put some question marks around his return this season, as with only a month left, this may not be enough time to recover. The club will likely not want to risk anything more by rushing him back, so expect them to be cautious, as a return to team training first would have to take place before a return is thought about.