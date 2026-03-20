Kevin Injury: Could be back this season

Kevin (foot) has not yet been ruled out for the season, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Kevin - difficult to say, he's been positive. We don't want to rush him. Can't confirm his season is over."

Kevin had surgery around three weeks ago and is on the mend from his foot injury, recovering positively after the operation. With that said, the attacker has not yet been ruled out for the season, although the club won't rush him back into play. Even if he does return this campaign, it will likely only be for the final month or so, a rough spell for the club's summer signing.