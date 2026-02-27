Kevin Injury: Could miss several weeks

Kevin could be out for several weeks as the club contemplates undergoing surgery on a metatarsal, according to manager Marco Silva. "Kevin is the only player who will not be in contention for the game. We're waiting (to find out more), but he's probably going to have surgery and will be out for some weeks. It's a big blow for him personally. We're here to support him."

Kevin is appearing to receive some of the worst news possible after exiting the last match with an injury, as the attacker could be set for surgery on his foot. They are still waiting on some results of testing, so this is not confirmed, although it seems to be trending in the wrong direction. With two straight starts, this will be at least a rough loss for the next one or two games as they wait on testing, with Oscar Bobb and Samuel Chukwueze (calf) likely replacements moving forward.