Kevin Injury: Forced off in season finale

Kevin (undisclosed) was forced off during the second half of Sunday's 2-0 season finale win over Newcastle with an apparent injury, according to the club.

Kevin ends the season with three goals, two assists, 36 shots, 55 crosses and 18 chances created across 28 appearances (11 starts) in all competitions for Fulham, having been a useful attacking option throughout the campaign when called upon. No details have been provided on the nature or severity of the issue, leaving his condition unclear heading into the summer, with the club set to assess him over the coming days before providing any further update.