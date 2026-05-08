Kevin Injury: Set for return

Kevin (foot) is an option for Saturday's match against Bournemouth, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "Kevin took a very difficult injury, which broke his momentum. Now he's back, maybe not in his best physical condition, we need him for the next three games."

Kevin is seeing a major boost this week, as the Brazilian is now fit enough to take the field again as they prepare to face the Cherries. This is huge news for the club as they gain another attacking threat, although it appears he will be a bit limited due to his physical conditions. It will likely be expected that he starts on the bench in his return, possibly earning some time to test his legs ahead of the final two games of the season.