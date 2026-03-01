Kevin Injury: Set for surgery

Kevin (foot) is set for surgery on Monday, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish.

Kevin and the club were contemplating surgery and have decided to go through with the operation on his foot, likely to put him out of action for a decent spell. His recovery will be based on how the surgery goes and what steps he can take in the first few weeks after the surgery, likely out for at least a good month to two. Unfortunately, this comes just as he was starting to pick up pace, leaving Oscar Bobb and Samuel Chukwueze to start on the left flank.