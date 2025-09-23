Kevin signed with Fulham on deadline day from Shakhtar and made his first start in Tuesday's win over Cambridge after coming off the bench in the last two Premier League matches. The forward ended his first start with the Cottagers on a negative note after suffering a shoulder injury and being forced off in the 87th minute of the game. Kevin will be assessed in the coming hours to determine the extent of the issue and whether he has to miss time. That said, his potential absence should not impact the starting XI since Alex Iwobi remains the preferred option on the left wing.