Kevin Injury: Surgery successful
Kevin (foot) has received successful surgery and will start rehab, according to his club.
Kevin has already gone through with his operation, with everything going positively and the attacker to start recovery. It will likely be a few weeks before he starts to see any type of training, not wanting to put pressure on his foot too early. He is likely looking at around two months out, potentially returning to end the season.
