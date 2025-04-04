Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Kampl Injury: Could be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Kampl has fully recovered from his infection and will train with the team on Friday, meaning he could be available for Saturday's game against Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Kampl is likely to be available for Saturday's game after fully recovering from his illness. However, with Zsolt Low taking over as Leipzig's new coach, his role and the midfield starters could be subject to change depending on managerial decisions.

Kevin Kampl
RB Leipzig
