Kevin Kampl Injury: Late call Wednesday

Kampl (illness) will train individually Tuesday and will be a late call for Wednesday's DFB-Pokal match against Stuttgart, the club announced.

Kampl missed Saturday's game due to illness and remains a late decision for Wednesday's cup match after training individually on Tuesday. If he is not in the squad, he could still have a good chance to return Saturday against Hoffenheim. That said, with Zsolt Low taking over as Leipzig's coach, his status and the midfield starters could be subject to change based on managerial decisions.