Kevin Kampl Injury: Misses call Wednesday

Kampl hasn't fully recovered from his infection and was not included in the squad for Wednesday's match. He remains a doubt for Saturday's game against Hoffenheim but could still be available. With Zsolt Low taking over as Leipzig's coach, his role and the midfield starters may be subject to change based on managerial decisions.