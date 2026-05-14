Kevin Kelsy News: Back to back on scoresheet
Kelsy scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus CF Montreal.
Kelsy backed up his brace from his last outing with another goal, taking his tally to five for the season with all of them coming in the last six games alone. The forward is already within two goals of matching his best scoring campaign and will be eager to keep that momentum going in the weeks ahead.
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