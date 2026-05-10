Kevin Kelsy News: Contributes to three goals

Kelsy scored two goals and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Saturday's 6-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City.

Kelsy doubled the lead in the 15th minute and then set up Cole Bassett in the 22nd minute. Kelsy scored again in the 74th minute for his team's sixth goal and also made two clearances. He has now accumulated five goal contributions in the last five games, bringing his total to six goal contributions for the campaign.