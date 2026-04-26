Kevin Kelsy News: Opens the scoring Saturday
Kelsy scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and making four tackles (winning one) during Saturday's 2-1 win over San Diego.
Kelsy opened the scoring after 26 minutes while leading Portland in shots and tackles during the victory. The forward has two goals to go along with three shots over his last three appearances with Saturday's start being his first since April 5th.
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