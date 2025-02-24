Kevin Kelsy News: Quiet in opener

Kelsy generated two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Kelsy had a tough time in his first match with Portland, shooting just twice and failing to really do much. It was always going to be a tough match, especially when Kamal Miller was handed his marching orders inside the opening 15 minutes. Kelsy should have more chances moving forward, though Portland's attack is certainly a question mark with the departure of Evander.