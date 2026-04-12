Kevin Kelsy News: Scores winner off bench

Kelsy scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Kelsy came off the bench in the 90th minute and delivered a clutch stoppage-time winner, burying a goal in the sixth minute of added time to seal Portland's dramatic 2-1 comeback win over LAFC, as he was perfectly positioned at the back post to smash home Brandon Bye's high, looping delivery across goal into an empty net for his first strike of the 2026 season. He finished with one goal on his lone shot, making his presence felt in the biggest moment of the match.