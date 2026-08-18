Kevin Kelsy News: Two shots, no goal
Kelsy registered two shots (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Chicago Fire.
Kelsy was on the field for the full 90 but had an underwhelming match, as the forward would only record two shots, with neither on net. This is despite a goal in his past two outings, with three during that span. He does have nine goals and two assists this season, looking to hit double-digit goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now