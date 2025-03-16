Kevin Long Injury: Picks up injury Saturday
Long (undisclosed) was forced off injured during Saturday's clash with Chicago.
Long picked up the injury in first-half stoppage time and was forced off, which suggests it could be serious since he could not wait until halftime. The defender was replaced by Lazar Stefanovic, who could see a larger role if the injury proves significant. Long will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and his availability moving forward.
