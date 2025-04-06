Kevin Long News: On bench against Miami

Long (lower body) is on the bench for Sunday's game versus Inter Miami.

Long returns to the squad following a one-game absence, with the injury he suffered turning out to be a minor one. He could see minutes in either Nicksoen Gomis' or Sigurd Rosted's place Sunday. After that, the experienced defender will aim to regain a starting role and increase his season totals of 23 clearances, six interceptions and six tackles.