Kevin Long News: On bench against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Long (lower body) is on the bench for Sunday's game versus Inter Miami.

Long returns to the squad following a one-game absence, with the injury he suffered turning out to be a minor one. He could see minutes in either Nicksoen Gomis' or Sigurd Rosted's place Sunday. After that, the experienced defender will aim to regain a starting role and increase his season totals of 23 clearances, six interceptions and six tackles.

Kevin Long
Toronto FC
