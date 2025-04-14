Kevin Long News: Shines in return

Long made two tackles, 12 clearances and one block while helping his side to keep a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Minnesota.

Long returned to the team after missing the previous two matches due to a lower body issue and had an outstanding performance at the heart of the defense, putting up 12 clearances for the second consecutive game. If games like this become a trend for the center-back, he'll become a must-have fantasy pick regardless of league format.