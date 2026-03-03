Kevin Mier Injury: Features in U21 match

Mier (fracture) started for Cruz Azul's Under-21 squad during Tuesday's game versus Santos.

Mier has made significant progress in his rehabilitation from a tibia fracture he suffered in November, and he's now training with the first team as he nears his return to contention. He should be the first-choice goalkeeper once he's fully fit, although Andres Gudino has done an outstanding job in his place, so there could be some rotation, especially when the Cementeros face CONCACAF games in between league fixtures.