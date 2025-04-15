Kevin Mier Injury: Sidelined for Leon clash

Mier has dropped out of the match squad to face Leon on Tuesday as he deals with gastroenteritis, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reports.

Mier had been a constant presence in La Maquina's lineup during the first 15 matches of the Clausura campaign, standing out as a key contributor both between the posts and in possession play. His issue shouldn't imply a long period of inactivity, so he'll be expected back for the final rounds of the tournament. Andres Gudino will most likely act as his replacement in the midweek fixture.