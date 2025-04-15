Fantasy Soccer
Kevin Mier headshot

Kevin Mier Injury: Sidelined for Leon clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Mier has dropped out of the match squad to face Leon on Tuesday as he deals with gastroenteritis, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reports.

Mier had been a constant presence in La Maquina's lineup during the first 15 matches of the Clausura campaign, standing out as a key contributor both between the posts and in possession play. His issue shouldn't imply a long period of inactivity, so he'll be expected back for the final rounds of the tournament. Andres Gudino will most likely act as his replacement in the midweek fixture.

Kevin Mier
Cruz Azul
