Kevin Mier Injury: Targeting end of March return

Mier (fracture) is getting close to the final stage of his recovery and could be hopeful to reappear in late March, Alan Chavez of TV Azteca reported Wednesday.

Mier would have a chance to play between the 11th and 13th Clausura week if his rehabilitation from a tibia fracture continues to progress as expected. He has been inactive since Nov. 8, and so far his replacement Andres Gudino has made a good impression between the posts, so it may not be necessary for the team to rush Mier into the starting lineup. In any case, he should be ready to feature in the final rounds of the current campaign and contend for a spot in Colombia's World Cup squad.