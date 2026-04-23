Kevin Mier News: Allows one in draw

Mier made one save and conceded one goal during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

Mier didn't have a lot of work as his team dominated most of the contest and could've left the game with a clean sheet if it wasn't for the very unfortunate play that led Angel Marquez to head the ball into his own net. A started in three of the last five games, with just one goal allowed in each, the goalkeeper looks fully fit after recovering from the fracture that sidelined him for five months.