Kevin Mier News: Allows two in loss

Mier made four saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-0 loss against Atlas.

Mier wasn't at fault for either goal scored by the opposition as both came off unmarked finishes from the six-yard box. Still, the goalkeeper is still to keep a clean sheet and allowed multiple goals in three of his four starts this season, which doesn't exactly screams fantasy stud. Mier's form should improve at some point, but in the meantime he should be avoided as a pick.