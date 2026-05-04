Kevin Mier News: Allows two in win
Mier made zero saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlas.
Mier wasn't at fault for either goal he allowed but from a fantasy perspective it's always tragic when a goalkeeper gets beaten multiple times without making a save. He's still to keep his first clean sheet since taking over as a starter and there couldn't be a better time for him to finally make it than next weekend's second leg.
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