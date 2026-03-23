Kevin Mier News: Beaten once by Mazatlan

Mier made two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Mier made his first official appearance since recovering from a tibia fracture that sidelined him for four months, with his inclusion pushing Andres Gudino to the bench. Despite a mixed performance due to the goal conceded, the Colombian left a positive impression in his return. However, Gudino was also in solid form before this game, and there's a chance that both keepers will be involved in a rotation with the team competing for league and CONCACAF titles. Up next is an April 4 clash with Pachuca's ninth-ranked attack.