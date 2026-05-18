Kevin Mier News: Beaten once in 2-1 win

Mier made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Guadalajara.

Mier was beaten by Omar Govea's thunderous strike from outside the box in the eighth minute, but he was solid the rest of the way and stepped up in the second half to protect his team's 2-1 lead. Mier should be quite busy in the Clausura final against a Pumas side that ranked as the best team in the Clausura regular season and that features a dangerous striker duo of Robert Morales and Juninho.