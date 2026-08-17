Kevin Mier News: Beaten twice in Tijuana

Mier had one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Tijuana.

Mier lacked goalkeeping production, with his lone save and four ball recoveries hardly making up for the goals allowed in a tough visit. He returned to the initial lineup in league play after a rare start for Andres Gudino during the previous match, and that is now unlikely to change for upcoming contests. He'll look for a better result in the fifth Apertura week against an Atlas side that is averaging 1.5 goals scored per game.