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Kevin Mier News: Beaten twice in Tijuana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Mier had one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Tijuana.

Mier lacked goalkeeping production, with his lone save and four ball recoveries hardly making up for the goals allowed in a tough visit. He returned to the initial lineup in league play after a rare start for Andres Gudino during the previous match, and that is now unlikely to change for upcoming contests. He'll look for a better result in the fifth Apertura week against an Atlas side that is averaging 1.5 goals scored per game.

Kevin Mier
Cruz Azul
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