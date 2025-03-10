Kevin Mier News: Concedes once in draw
Mier recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Monterrey.
Mier allowed one goal while making three saves against Monterrey. He was beaten in the 12th minute following a powerful header by Sergio Ramos. He has now gone four consecutive games without allowing more than one goal. Next, he'll face off against San Luis, a team with 12 goals in 11 games.
