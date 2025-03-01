Kevin Mier News: Concedes once to Mazatlan

Mier had two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Mier reacted well the couple of times he was tested in addition to the penalty kick from which the opposition scored in Friday's draw. He made exactly two saves for the third game in a row while allowing his first goal across those three appearances. Up next is a crucial week with the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 against Seattle Sounders followed by a tough league fixture versus Monterrey.