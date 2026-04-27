Kevin Mier News: Concedes once versus Necaxa

Mier registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Necaxa.

Mier had little work but was beaten by Ricardo Monreal's penalty kick in the second half of the victory. The keeper has made four league starts since recovering from a tibia fracture, having yet to secure a clean sheet in that span. He could be a strong option in the first knockout round, where he'll face an Atlas side that has scored two goals over its last six league matches.