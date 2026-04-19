Kevin Mier News: Concedes one goal to Xolos

Mier recorded one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Tijuana.

Mier made his second appearance of the Clausura campaign after playing exclusively in the CONCACAF Chapions Cup over the previous couple of weeks. While he wasn't too busy in Saturday's game, he left the ball in play after his lone save, allowing Mourad to score the visitors' goal. The keeper is now fully recovered from the injury that forced him to miss the first nine weeks of the season, so he'll look to be preferred over Andres Gudino in the decisive rounds.