Kevin Mier News: Concedes twice in defeat

Mier had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Tigres UANL.

Mier allowed two goals while making three saves in the loss. Both goals occurred in the opening minutes of the second half as they got down a pair of goals. Despite not allowing more than two goals in any match this tournament, he's still yet to register a clean sheet. Next, he'll face off against Santos, the team with the fewest goals in the Clausura.