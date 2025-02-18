Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Mier headshot

Kevin Mier News: Concedes twice in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Mier had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Tigres UANL.

Mier allowed two goals while making three saves in the loss. Both goals occurred in the opening minutes of the second half as they got down a pair of goals. Despite not allowing more than two goals in any match this tournament, he's still yet to register a clean sheet. Next, he'll face off against Santos, the team with the fewest goals in the Clausura.

Kevin Mier
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now