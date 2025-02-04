Kevin Mier News: Concedes twice in win

Mier made four saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 3-2 win against Club Tijuana.

Mier allowed two goals while making four saves against Tijuana. His team got out to an early three-goal lead in the first half before Tijuana got on the attack in the second half. He allowed the equalizing goal in the final minutes of the match, but it was disallowed as the ball had gone out of bounds. Next, he'll face off against Pachuca, a team with 6 goals in four games.