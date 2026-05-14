Kevin Mier News: Concedes twice to Chivas

Mier made three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Guadalajara.

Mier played a costly role in the result, most notably on the opponents' first goal after failing to hold onto a routine save and gifting the rebound to the scorer. The goalkeeper is in erratic form, tallying eight saves and four goals against over three postseason matches. He'll have a chance to get back on track in the second leg against the Rojiblancos, who have improved offensively despite not having their top scorer Armando Gonzalez (international duty).