Kevin Mier News: Keeps clean sheet against Santos

Mier registered two saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Santos.

Mier stopped a couple of distance shots and added three clearances for his team to go unbeaten for the first time in eight league games this year. The keeper is now averaging 1.9 saves and 1.1 goals conceded per match and could continue to improve those numbers in the next meeting with Queretaro, who have scored the fifth-fewest goals in the competition.