Kevin Mier News: Keeps clean sheet in derby
Mier had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus América.
Mier has been excellent in recent weeks, and he didn't have problems keeping another clean sheet despite facing America's mighty attacking line. The Colombian goalkeeper has recorded three clean sheets over his last four league outings, but he'll have a tough draw in the final two games of the regular season when hosting Leon and visiting Toluca on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.
