Kevin Mier headshot

Kevin Mier News: Keeps clean sheet in derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Mier had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus América.

Mier has been excellent in recent weeks, and he didn't have problems keeping another clean sheet despite facing America's mighty attacking line. The Colombian goalkeeper has recorded three clean sheets over his last four league outings, but he'll have a tough draw in the final two games of the regular season when hosting Leon and visiting Toluca on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.

Kevin Mier
Cruz Azul
