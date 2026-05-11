Kevin Mier News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Mier made five saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 1-0 win over Atlas.

Mier bounced back from last week's awful numbers and showed safety throughout the contest, especially during the second half when the opposition came striking in search of a goal that would have put them back in contention. This was the first clean sheet for the goalkeeper in five starts since he returned to the lineup and he'll try to keep it up during Clausura semifinals against Chivas.