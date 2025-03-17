Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Mier headshot

Kevin Mier News: Little work in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Mier recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Mier was somewhat able to kick back and relax against San Luis on Saturday. The Colombian keeper only had to make two saves, the visitors generated just 0.06 expected goals on target, and he only had to make one high claim. Still, Mier will be happy that he was able to keep his third clean sheet in 12 Liga MX starts this season. He will look to add to that total on March 30 against Chivas.

Kevin Mier
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now