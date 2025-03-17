Kevin Mier News: Little work in win

Mier recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Mier was somewhat able to kick back and relax against San Luis on Saturday. The Colombian keeper only had to make two saves, the visitors generated just 0.06 expected goals on target, and he only had to make one high claim. Still, Mier will be happy that he was able to keep his third clean sheet in 12 Liga MX starts this season. He will look to add to that total on March 30 against Chivas.