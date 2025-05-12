Kevin Mier News: Makes four saves against Leon

Mier recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Leon.

Mier was beaten by a close-range shot while the Cementeros' defense was exposed in the final minutes of the first half Sunday. Other than that, the goalkeeper put in a solid performance, tying his Clausura 2025 season-high mark of four saves. The upcoming semifinals stage will bring a challenging opponent in Club America, but one that he limited to a single goal in a CONCACAF Champions Cup knockout series in April.